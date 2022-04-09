Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 6,749 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,749 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $59,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $142,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group lifted their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.