Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 46,870 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 2.37.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

