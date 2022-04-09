Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,745 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

