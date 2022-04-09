Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,540 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $8,875,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Outfront Media stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

