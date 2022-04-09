Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of MMM opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

