Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after buying an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.