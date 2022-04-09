Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.58.
About Duxton Water (Get Rating)
