DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $10.01. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 18,598 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 96,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

