DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $10.01. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 18,598 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
