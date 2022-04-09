Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Hits $15,729.61

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Dynamite has a market cap of $15,729.61 and approximately $88,945.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00283359 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005735 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $699.69 or 0.01646049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

