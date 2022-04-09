Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down to $46.28

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.28, but opened at $43.63. Dynatrace shares last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 7,659 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

