Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DYNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.06.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.