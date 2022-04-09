Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

