Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Eaton stock opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

