EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

EchoStar stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,687,000 after acquiring an additional 147,501 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 266,636 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 866,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 548,227 shares during the period.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

