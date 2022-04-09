Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ecovyst by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Ecovyst by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

