Edgeware (EDG) Price Down 23.1% This Week

Edgeware (EDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and $611,164.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,785,607,203 coins and its circulating supply is 6,103,457,351 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

