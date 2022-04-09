Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELMS. Colliers Securities lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $933,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

