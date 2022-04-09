Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELMUF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

