Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Shares of EFC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $981.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after acquiring an additional 687,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after buying an additional 207,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 192,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,602 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.