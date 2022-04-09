Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $981.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after acquiring an additional 687,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after buying an additional 207,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 192,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,602 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

