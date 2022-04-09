Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 60,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EARN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

