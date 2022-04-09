Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) & Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Head to Head Survey

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Embraer -1.07% -1.03% -0.28%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lilium and Embraer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 2 2 0 2.50 Embraer 1 1 6 0 2.63

Lilium presently has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 219.31%. Embraer has a consensus target price of $20.59, indicating a potential upside of 74.46%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Embraer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Embraer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 17,486.47 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Embraer $4.20 billion N/A -$44.70 million ($0.25) -47.20

Embraer has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Risk and Volatility

Lilium has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lilium beats Embraer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

