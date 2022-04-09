EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter.
About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
