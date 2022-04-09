Energi (NRG) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $36.98 million and approximately $375,525.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00389140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,785,945 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

