Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Up 6.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.96 and last traded at C$11.93. 63,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 893,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,020.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.23.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

