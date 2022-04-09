Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Up 0.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.32 and last traded at C$39.98. 99,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840. Also, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total transaction of C$813,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,935,212.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

