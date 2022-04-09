Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Up 0.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.32 and last traded at C$39.98. 99,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.70.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.
In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840. Also, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total transaction of C$813,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,935,212.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.