EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.76. 2,186,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,042. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

