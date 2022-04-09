Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $195.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

