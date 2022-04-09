Ensign Energy Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

ESI opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

