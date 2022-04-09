Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47. Entegris has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

