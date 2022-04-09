Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.73

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.73 and traded as low as $37.60. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 3,432 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $453.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 25.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.50%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 514,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

