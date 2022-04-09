Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $500.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.71. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $9.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,114,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 280,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,041,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 597,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 327,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.
About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
