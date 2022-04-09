Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Envela by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Envela by 4.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

