Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE:NVST opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $977,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 26.6% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

