Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $44.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Equitable by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

