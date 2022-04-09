Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after buying an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

