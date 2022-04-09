Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OMNIQ Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OMNIQ in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,742.91% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OMNIQ stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About OMNIQ (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.