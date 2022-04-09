Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

