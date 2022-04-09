Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

