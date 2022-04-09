EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 14,344 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £15.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.05.
About EU supply (LON:EUSP)
