Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.55 ($35.77).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.40 ($26.81) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($36.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.52.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

