Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Cut to €23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($28.57) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

