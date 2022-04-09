Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,315,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

NYSE AQUA opened at $44.99 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

