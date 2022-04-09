Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $50.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

