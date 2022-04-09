Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1,851.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,316 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.