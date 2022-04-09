Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $51.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

