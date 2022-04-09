Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.78.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.79 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.62.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.