extraDNA (XDNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $80,052.35

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $80,052.35 and $1,224.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,468.23 or 1.00035336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00271021 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00321286 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00091393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00136105 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001273 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

