F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.04 Million

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce $312.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 2,348,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,164. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

