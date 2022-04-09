FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,212 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

