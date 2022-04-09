FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,484 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

